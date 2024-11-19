‘’It hurts,’’ Don Jazzy expresses regret at not having a female partner

Mavin Music Record boss Michael Ajereh popularly known in music circles as Don Jazzy has taken to his social media account to express his regret at not having a female partner.

Recall that on Monday, Don Jazzy posted on his Instagram profile that he will be taking part in a popular “suspect challenge,” which is a new internet fad in which couples alternately make fun of themselves.

However, Don Jazzy subsequently shared on social media his regret at not being able to take part in the continuing suspect challenge due to his lack of a companion.

“Suspect wants to do a suspect challenge but no suspect partner, okay goodnight,” he wrote in his post, and the caption he added, “It hurts.”

