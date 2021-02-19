It is not Buhari, stupid! | Ripples Nigeria

Graffiti
It is not Buhari, stupid!
My people, I have come into some facts; real facts that have shown that the problem is not Buhari o. It is us and our priorities. Nigerians are fond of railing against the government, especially the leadership when the real problem is them.
Listen! We spent about N600m on condoms last year. Seventy million condoms were shifted in a country with only 40,000 doctors and about 134,000 hospital beds. Are we a serious people? Wait for more. Over N780b was spent on gambling last year, with our addicts driving the total betting market size to about $1b; making it the second biggest in Africa. I am still waiting for the figures on alcohol and cigarettes consumption, then you will see the kind of people that we are.
It is easy for us to shout government when the food distribution chain is ineffective. We shout government when there are no drugs in the hospitals and we shout government when our children sit on bare floors in schools with no roof to get taught by underpaid teachers. Yet 60m of us are out there betting and using condoms like there is no tomorrow.
My people, do you know that the s3x toy industry in less than five years is now the largest in Africa, employing over 100,000 Nigerians and generating revenues that will dwarf the annual budget of Taraba state.
Do you know that our youths are earning serious Forex and contributing very significantly to the $25b that came in the other year as diaspora remittance through their activities on porn sites.
What amazes me is the fact that in these industries we do not hear of the usual cry from entrepreneurs as being the reason they are not making headway – lack of forex, multiple taxation, inefficient and unstable government policy, inflation, power and all that.
In these areas, nothing like that we are churning out massive figures. The betting industry has a market leader that generated N114.5b in one year. Please, ask me what our other industries are doing? Is it not the same harsh operating environment?
Nigerians continue to show that when it comes to vices nothing, not even weak operating environment will stop them from indulging.
These sectors play on the inelasticity of the demand for their services. Nothing will stop a gambler from having s3x and taking his drink. The worse is that he will reduce his intake but most of the time, he will beg, steal or borrow to feed his vices and this fuels the industry, creating jobs and wealth.
In this case, government inefficiency does not count o. What this tells me is the fact that it throws up the laziness of the average Nigerian who would rather justify his harried existence by hiding under the cloak that Nigeria is useless.
Well, the promoters of these platforms would beg to disagree and as for me, my only challenge would be how do we transmit these magic to other sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, transport and power. How do we mute government and go ahead to build huge behemoths like these ones?
I have a sick feeling that the answer may not come in this life time.
Author: Joseph Edgar…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Graffiti
Adam And Eve Or Adam And Steve?
When God created the heaven and earth according to the credible account in Genesis found in the Holy Bible, He had made a man, Adam, in His own image and likeness. Adam was left alone in a vast Garden of Eden where he fended for himself. And when the Supreme Being noticed his loneliness, isolation and frustration He decided to make a woman out of the first man while he slept. Since Lucifer, the evil one, never created anything (but himself a creation of angelic wonder) we tend to believe the biblical account as the veritable truth of all generations.
If God had wanted the natural (biological) order of things to be different or otherwise He would have carved Steve out of Adam instead of Eve from Adam. Then, if that was the case, He would not have exhorted mankind to multiply and dominate the earth. Questioning the conjugal natural order of things could be an affront to the wisdom of the Immortal One, science or no science.
If my late beloved father (Chief Okenwa Unachukwu) never married my late mother I would not have been. That is, yours sincerely would not have been among the Adamic elements as a member of the global village. And if I had not married my wife for more than a decade now then Stella and Junior would not have been calling me ‘daddy’ today to our collective gladness. It takes two opposite sexes to tango!
Barely a month at the White House President Joe Biden has been going about the business of governance with utmost responsibility and patriotism in sharp contrast to his combustible predecessor, Donald Trump, who did everything possible to diminish America as a superpower. President Biden has professionally undertaken to undo the enormous damage done to the American democracy by a crazy randy billionaire who should not have been found anywhere near the Oval Office.
Presidential edict after decree the POTUS has sought to right the perceived wrongs inflicted on Uncle Sam by a delusional erratic big man corrupted by money. From Paris climate change global accord to immigration to Obamacare President Biden is sounding and acting like a responsible President of the free world out to reposition the US for its strategic global role — now and in the future.
Trump was a scumbag and he suffered two impeachments for his mediocrity. The most controversial President ever in the American political and democratic history had, prior to the 2020 presidential poll, been referring derogatively to Biden as the ‘sleepy Joe’. Now that the ‘sleepy Joe’ has awoken from his slumber as it were trouncing and electorally sacking Trump from the White House one wonders how Trump would see Biden now.
However, while some of his presidential actions had tended to draw applause and acclaim the world over President Biden’s recent decision to sanction countries who refuse to accommodate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) people had drawn a lot of flak around the world. He read out the riot act via a presidential memorandum issued on Tuesday, February 9.
The controversial memo directed US agencies working in foreign countries to work harder to combat the criminalisation by foreign governments of LGBTQI status or conduct and direct the State Department to include anti-LGBTQI violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report.
It also instructed agencies to consider appropriate responses, including the full range of diplomatic tools and potentially financial sanctions and visa restrictions, when and where foreign governments restricted the rights of LGBTQI people.
On January 7, 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan had dutifully signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill (SSMPA) into law making homosexuality a crime in Nigeria during his giddy presidency. The bill contained penalties of up to 14 years in prison and banned gay marriage, same-sex ‘amorous relationships’ and membership of gay rights groups. It equally prescribed ten years imprisonment for any person or group who registered, operated or participated in gay clubs, societies and organisations or directly or indirectly made public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria.
But the law is respected more on the breach. In Nigeria gays freely practise their sexual ‘faith’ unmolested (unlike some homophobic countries like Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe). And they are increasing by the day. In the northern parts of the country it is called ‘yan-daudu’ and they are in their thousands if not millions. They do not need a Biden to force President Buhari to undo that law giving them the leeway to assault our sensibilities.
While doing my higher education in Benin city I had visited the north (Jos, Kano, Kaduna) during the annual long vacations. On one of such trips I had encountered a gay, a young ‘aboki’ in Kano. If not for my disciplined upbringing I would have succumbed to the temptations and intimate entreaties of Musa for me to embrace his sexual orientation.
He had enticed me with money (himself a son of a rich Alhaji) and promise of a trip to Saudi Arabia! In one memorable encounter Musa was so frustrated with my adamant refusal to play ‘ball’ that he tried to ‘rape’ me! I had to storm out of the meeting threatening to expose him.
Recently in Nigeria the son of the former presidential spokesman, Bolu Okupe, had declared his gay status drawing wild reactions across the African continent. His father, Doyin Okupe, had reacted to the declaration by saying that his son was perhaps suffering from a spiritual problem as he was given a sound education.
But Bolu had fired back at his critics decrying the hypocrisy in the land. He had angrily declared that homosexuals and lesbians abounded in every strata of the Nigerian society including the government agencies and parastatals. He said those afraid to declare their status would die ignorant!
When former President Obama visited Senegal in West Africa during his eventful presidency he had laboured hard to convince the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, to tolerate homosexuality in his largely conservative muslim country. But President Sall had fired back antagonistically at such idea scoffing at same and making it clear that his country would not de-penalise homosexuality as it ran counter to the African sacred tradition.
The Senegalese ebulient President defiantly told ex-President Obama to his face to forget the ‘homo’ idea saying that if granting gay rights to his people would be tied to the aid grants Uncle Sam was giving to Africans then let the money stop flowing!
President Biden (much like his former boss, ex-President Barack Obama) has given an early impression, wittingly or unwittingly, of being a gay-friendly President out to protect their rights across the globe. But there is a problem here. In seeking to project the rights of gays or lesbians among us the new US President must consider the cultural and traditional implications inherent in his hasty partisan decision.
While we are not totally against gays and lesbians doing their ‘thing’ the sexual orientation itself is not only odd but strange to the average African traditionalman. We dare say, however, that homosexuality and lesbianism are sources of affront to the African cultural heritage hence the difficulty to convince many a society African to toe the line.
President Biden ought to know better rather than brandishing sanctions or threat of same. Sanctions or no sanctions it would be very hard to make many Africans see from the same ‘all-is-fair’ prism Biden is viewing homosexuality.
We can only take President Biden seriously if he considers taking a ‘Steve’ as the second wife sooner or later. That way we would be convinced that he is doing what he is preaching. Otherwise, an elaborate political hypocrisy is at play here.
By Ozodinukwe Okenwa…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Graffiti
South-east, south-west and north will be biggest losers if Nigeria breaks up
The idea of having a near-perfect country out of a ruptured Nigeria is illusory. The composite parts of the country each contribute to the miasma of confusion that Nigeria is. No single entity is responsible for Nigeria’s problems. All the ethnic nationalities are equal shareholders in the failing of the Nigerian enterprise. There is enough blame to go around.
Splintering the entity has often been exalted as the remedy to Nigeria’s problems. But this is a defective reasoning because in this instance, Nigeria is defined by its geography and not its people. Nigeria is its people. It is the same people that will occupy the emergent states not angels. There is no paradise anywhere. The problem with Nigeria is a people-problem. Recalibrating the map will not change anything – if the minds of the people do not conform to progressive values.
The assumption that there will be ‘’divine concordance’’ if Nigeria breaks up according to regional lines is obtuse. That a people speak a common language does not put a stamp of camaraderie on group relationship. In the south-east for instance, there is native discrimination among people of the same region. Some are regarded as ‘’impure Igbo breeds’’ while others consider themselves as ‘’true Igbo scions’’. There are areas sons of certain states are advised not to tread in search of love. Also, it is quotidian among the Igbo to describe people from certain areas in Ebonyi with the pejorative of ‘’wah awah’’ – ‘’impure breeds’’. And there is a deep gulf among classes on the social ladder in the region.
So, what will change if, for example, there is a south-east state as some are campaigning for? Will the present social order be inverted? Will the internecine hate and wrangling dissipate? Well, for sure I think the current revulsion that some have for the entity ‘’Nigeria’’ will be reserved for the emergent state. Elite corruption and abuse will still dominate the polity because the new order will be from the same predatory gene-pool. Non-ethnic predation will give way for ethnic predation because at the end of day class struggle is not resolved by the unity of language, religion or culture.
There is a classical example of a country in Africa steeped in economic and civil crisis after breaking away from the motherboard. The case of oil-rich South-Sudan rings a familiar bell. Today, South-Sudan is one of the poorest countries on the surface of the earth despite its oil wealth. All the hoopla and gyrations that followed the country’s severance from Sudan soon gave way for tears, sorrow and blood.
As of 2019, 400,000 citizens have been killed in the South-Sudan crisis. Four million refugees created and 1.8 million people internally displaced. The cause of these tragedies boils down to power struggle among the elite who quickly mobilised themselves behind the emergent state to capture power. A country fabled to be a lodestar in Africa and which was to be a compelling argument for splintering ‘’artificially created’’ states on the continent is now a functional example of why breaking up countries in Africa is not expedient.
An often parroted argument for Nigeria’s dissolution is that the country is an inorganic fabrication of the British. True, but so are many countries on the planet, yet they are thriving and working according to a common purpose. Most countries in the world were created by accidents of history. It is nearly impossible to find a homogenous country. The problem with Nigeria, as we all know, is that we are yet to have a people’s leadership or as Chinua Achebe puts it, a leader “humbled by the trust placed on him by the people’’ and ‘’willing to use the power given to him for the good of the people’’.
We are stronger together. This is not a platitude but a fact. 90 percent of wealth of the Igbo is not warehoused in the south-east. The Igbo are a peripatetic people gifted with extraordinary entrepreneurial abilities. They are among the most financially fortunate Nigerians. Nigeria and beyond are their trading arcade. They are in every nook, cranny and crevices in the country. It is unarguable that a united Nigeria is a more viable emporium for the Igbo than a fragmented Nigeria. It will not be the same for the business-minded Igbo with new states emerging from the wreck of Nigeria – the emergent states will certainly want to put up hedges that will protect their own people against outsiders. Where does that leave Chukwuma who has billions of naira worth of investments doting the north and the south-west?
The same theory applies to the north of which economy thrives on agriculture. Nigeria with its bubbling population is a consumer paradise for the agricultural produce of the north. In addition, there are bountiful benefits for the north from Nigeria’s oil wealth. The south-west as well cannot subsist as an island. It needs the commerce of the Igbo, the endowments of the north, and rich cultural and material resources of other groups to blossom. We need each other.
Our diversity should count for something. It should be our strength. We will be the biggest losers if the Nigerian enterprise is liquidated. We must make Nigeria work.
AUTHOR: Fredrick Nwabufo…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Graffiti
Why Nigeria Should Explore A Bi-partisan INEC
The desperate attempts by President Donald Trump to overturn a free and fair U.S. presidential election of 2020 ought to create every sense of urgency for Nigeria to explore a bi-partisan body for the conduct of elections.
Trump’s behavior was delusional and does not represent any good example of a democratic mien, but it can serve as a blessing in disguise, especially for nations prone to dictatorship and electoral controversies. That is precisely where Nigeria comes in.
Nigeria has seen its fair share of dictators donning a democratic toga, as well as electoral controversies. Instances abound, but the most relative is the tendency of the Nigerian leaders to pervert the laws that govern the country’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
As the name suggests, the INEC was envisioned as an independent organization in line with item F,14(2c) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended). This section states that any of its members must “be nonpartisan and a person of unquestionable integrity.” The Constitution also vests the appointment of principal INEC officials with the president of the country. Unfortunately, most of the appointees have been neither nonpartisan nor independent.
A prevailing example is the case of Lorretta Onochie, who has been nominated as a National Commissioner for the INEC. Not only is she a rabid promoter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and currently the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Onochie is also a virally controversial figure and super spreader of toxic fictions. In short, her every rhetoric is emblematic of an extremist rabble-rouser who clowns around the country spewing offensive fallacies as federal decrees.
The objective motive behind Onochie’s nomination, therefore, is nothing but trumpish—deliberately designed to wreak havoc and stoke controversies.
But the dictatorial intrigue within the INEC did not start with Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling APC. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Peoples’ Democratic Party were no different or even worse while they were in power.
Such partisan grip of the INEC has been the major reason Nigerian elections are hardly mentioned in the same breath with the term “free and fair.” However, instead of placing the blame squarely where it belongs, the INEC Chairman is typically the scapegoat.
For instance, as the country geared for the 2011 election, the debate centered on Maurice Iwu, a renowned Professor of Pharmacognosy, who served as the INEC boss in the controversial elections of 2007. To many Nigerians, Mr. Iwu was the problem, and the problem was Mr. Iwu.
It was generally believed that a mere change in leadership of the INEC was the sole panacea for a free and fair election in the country. Accordingly, President Goodluck Jonathan appointed a new chairman in Professor Attahiru Jega, another astute intellectual, a move widely hailed. Yet, after the 2011 general elections, despite the fact that its conduct showed significant improvement, the opposition groups claimed that the ruling party colluded with the INEC to falsify electoral results.
In the words of Muhammadu Buhari, the main opposition candidate in the 2011 elections, the magnitude of malpractices in the 2007 elections “eclipsed all the other elections in the depth and scope of forgery and rigging. Initially, there were high hopes that after 2003 and 2007 a semblance of electoral propriety would be witnessed. The new chairman of INEC, Professor Jega, was touted as competent and a man of integrity. He has proved neither.”
Upon gaining power in 2015, President Buhari quickly ousted Jega and brought in an equally distinguished professor, Mahmud Yakubu, who would go on to oversee the 2019 elections. But the situation only seemed to worsen. In short, a post-2019 election survey by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) found that, while 61% of the electorate perceived the 2015 elections headed by Jega as fair, only 37% would say so for the 2019 exercises conducted under Yakubu.
In rejecting the results of the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, the runner-up candidate, remarked as follows: “the electoral fraud perpetrated by the Buhari administration this past Saturday cannot produce a government of the people for the simple reason that it does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people.” An influential pro-opposition pundit, Femi Aribisala, was more direct: “INEC is supposed to be an impartial umpire in elections in Nigeria. However, it is now obvious that Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC operated essentially as an arm of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”
A salient factor that has not received adequate attention in the contextual analysis of INEC is that, besides its Chairman, the other principal officers who represent the electoral body from the national to the ward levels are typically the sympathizers or card-carrying members of the ruling party. To that end, even where the INEC was able to produce a semblance of a free and fair election, the opposition usually hides behind the partisan shade of the commission to occasion a flood of conspiracies to wash away the credibility of the election. This distrust only goes to undermine the sanctity of the elections and deepen the depth of the disrepute commonly associated with the country’s democracy.
To improve the system, Nigeria should explore a bi-partisan electoral commission. A bi-partisan structure, with members presented by the different political parties, will strengthen the needed checks and balances within the commission itself. This approach should extend to the recruitment of electoral officers from the national down to the ward levels and polling booths.
A bi-partisan structure can restore confidence and ensure trust throughout the width and breadth of the commission. This proposal parallels the position of the main opposition party in the 2007 election, the All Nigeria’s Peoples Party (ANPP), where Emmanuel Eneukwu, its National Publicity Secretary at the time, canvassed for a review of the electoral laws to include members of the different political parties in the leadership of National Election Commission.
The bi-partisan electoral model is the core of the American system, which remains a paragon of democracy, Trump’s shenanigans notwithstanding. Members to both the federal and state election commissions are drawn from the country’s two major political parties. The apparent political equipoise profoundly promotes internal checks and balances within the system. Thus, even if any trumpish character in any of the states must nominate someone with questionable integrity to an electoral commission, the opposition party would reject or counter such nomination accordingly.
The partisan balance within the U.S. electoral system, more than any other factor, accounts for the widely celebrated vitality of the American institutions. It also accounts for why and how Donald Trump could not succeed in his asinine scheme to compel some state electoral bodies, including those controlled by his party, to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Perhaps Nigeria has explored various strategies over the years to checkmate partisan maneuvers within the INEC. The electoral body has recruited members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and university professors to assist in recent exercises. There were equally past efforts, for example, the 2008 Electoral Reform Committee (ERC), which proposed, among other things, that a neutral body, particularly the National Judicial Council, should appoint all the INEC officials, including its chairman. The ERC also called for the members of INEC to include representatives of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the News Media, etc.
The idea of a neutral electoral body is superficially attractive. But recruiting people from a cadre of pliant Nigerian institutions and expecting them to be impartial is no different from perceiving a stench as an aroma. Not surprisingly, the university recruits are always accused of partiality or being wholly subservient to the parties in power either at the states or the federal level.
Unlike other institutions, the political party has the potential to provoke steadfast allegiance from the people—far more than tribe, religion, and even more than blood relationships, especially in Nigeria, where prebendal politics dictates the content and character of socio-economic wellbeing. True independence or neutrality of INEC is more attainable in an environment where two or more independent parties can checkmate each other from acting contrary to the stated objectives.
A pertinent backdrop is that the American society is by no means closer to sainthood than its Nigerian counterpart. America’s saving grace is merely the presence of a system that can compel the leaders and the people to act in line with the law of the land.
By Dr. SKC Ogbonnia…
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
