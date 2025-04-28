It is not my duty to fix the opposition – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed accusations of authoritarianism from opposition figures, declaring that managing the affairs of their political parties is not his responsibility.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President emphasized that the governance of opposition parties rests solely with their members and leadership, not the ruling administration.

“It is not part of President Tinubu’s job to organise or strengthen opposition parties,” the statement read, characterizing allegations of blackmail, coercion, and attempts to establish a one-party state as “products of idle minds fishing for scapegoats.”

Tinubu’s remarks come in the wake of high-profile defections from opposition ranks to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Among them are Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno’s public declaration of support for the President, as well as the political realignments involving Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa.

The President rejected claims that these political movements signal a threat to Nigeria’s democracy, arguing that defections are a normal feature of multiparty politics, both in Nigeria and abroad. “Politicians changing party affiliation is not new or peculiar to Nigeria,” the statement noted.

He further accused the opposition of hypocrisy, pointing out that while defections from the APC, such as that of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), were celebrated, similar moves by opposition figures were being cast in a negative light.

“The opposition cannot blame President Tinubu and the governing APC for their poor organization, indiscipline, and gross incompetence,” Onanuga stated.

The President maintained that under his leadership, democracy remains robust, with freedoms of speech, association, and political participation fully protected. “Freedom of choice is a cornerstone of democracy,” the statement added.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to see through what he called the “alarmist” narratives, stressing that his administration is focused on national reform, not political scheming.

“Democracy in Nigeria is strong, and it is flourishing. The people’s right to choose where they stand politically will always be respected under this administration,” the statement concluded.

