It is time to interrogate IPOB’s purpose – Soludo tasks stakeholders during swearing-in ceremony

Security and the well-being of the Anambra people and society was at the forefront of Charles Soludo’s mind during his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Soludo was sworn in as the fifth governor of Anambra State in a modest event that took place at the Government House, Awka, the state’s capital.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, took over from Willie Obiano, took the oath of office together with his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim.

In his speech enumerating how to ensure rapid development drive within the state and the region, Soludo explained the importance of security in order to drive investments.

According to him, this can only be achieved by ensuring all stakeholders are on board regarding the agenda while questioning the motives of secessionist agitations such as the Indigenous People of Biafra and its military arm, the Eastern Security Network.

IPOB, a secessionist group pushing for the creation of an independent State of Biafra, has been accused of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-east and South-South.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the group, has been in the custody of Nigeria’s secret police, DSS. He is facing trial for treason.

READ ALSO: Soludo takes oath of office as 5th Anambra governor

In order to unravel the rationale for its repeated attacks, Soludo said, “It is time to interrogate the purpose of IPOB and ESN. The politicians using it as a means must come out in order for a consensus regarding our future. The conspiracy of silence by stakeholders must stop. I challenge the group denying the killings to come out and work with my administration in order to ensure peace and security in the state.

“We need Nigeria and Nigeria needs us with our numbers and resources in the Disapora; we don’t need to leave and we will take the various agitations to the Federal Government in order to resolve the disagreement with justice. I am convinced peace will return to the state.”

Soludo also appealed for peace, while reiterating the need for dialogue despite the anger of the Joint Body of South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops who expressed displeasure over the handling of insecurity in the South-East.

According to them in a March 7 communique, the presidency failed to seek dialogue as a means to end insecurity in the region.

They also faulted governors from the region for refusing to honour calls for dialogue.

“I appeal to the joint council of traditional rulers, the South-East Governors and the Presidency to look at the suggestions in the March 7 tripartite discussions regarding IPOB/ESN. This is necessary for peace,” Soludo said.

Some of those who attended the event include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye and wife; Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Uchenna Okafor and wife; Sen. Victor Umeh and wife; Bianca Ojukwu, clergymen, traditional rulers among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now