‘It was an honour coaching you’ – Eguavoen hails Mikel Obi on retirement

Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen has expressed nostalgia following the official retirement of ex-Nigeria international, John Mikel Obi on Tuesday.

Eguavoen, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, said it was an honour being one of Obi’s coaches during his 20-year footballing career.

Eguavoen, who currently serves as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), coached Mikel during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2003.

He was a member of the coaching crew at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Mikel Obi and the team won a bronze medal, and also during the 2008 AFCON.

Congratulations on your retirement, John Mikel Obi. An honor coaching you at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2003, AFCON 2006 🥉 & AFCON 2008. 🇳🇬 Enjoy the good life. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/azxOaSxoVI — Austin Eguavoen (@coacheguavoen) September 27, 2022

“There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today,” Mikel Obi wrote on Instagram.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates and most importantly my ever-loyal fans.

“You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.”

Mikel rose to prominence representing Nigeria at the 2005 FIFA U-17 FIFA World Cup in the Netherlands at the Flying Eagles finished second to a Lionel Messi-led Argentina side.

He won the 2013 AFCON and was also part of Bronze medals AFCON teams in 2006, 2010, and 2019 editions.

