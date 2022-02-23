Italian coastguard rescue 600 African migrants after overcrowded fishing boats sank

Over 600 African migrants were rescued Tuesday by Italian coastguard officials after their overcrowded fishing boats sank off the coast of Cape Spartinevo at the southern tip of Calabria.

The migrants were embarking on the dangerous trip across the Mediterranean sea in a bid to get into Europe when the over packed fishing boats sank.

According to the Italian police, among those recovered was the body of a person who “had already been dead for a few days.”

“A patrol boat rushed another person in need of immediate medical care to the Calabrian port of Roccella Ionica.

“The group included 59 minors, most of whom were unaccompanied by family members.

“The ship was on its way to the Sicilian port of Augusta where the refugees and migrants will be disembarked,” the police said.

Read also: Hundreds of migrants detained by Libyan coastguards in last two days -UN

“So far this year, about 10,570 refugees and migrants have reached Europe by sea, and more than 1,400 others have attempted crossings by land or air,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said in another statement.

“Winter weather has not been a deterrent for people crossing the Mediterranean this year despite freezing temperatures and rough seas.

“About 229 have died or gone missing in their attempt to reach the continent,” the IOM added.

