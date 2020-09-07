Italian govt probes Apple iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox over ‘unfair’ service terms

Following repeated reports from users alleging unfair terms and conditions from Apple iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox, the Italian competition authority has reportedly opened an investigation to authenticate any untoward practices.

Signed in a press release, the government agency confirmed that it’s opened six investigations in all.

The press release spotlighted Google’s Drive, Apple iCloud and the eponymous Dropbox cloud storage service, alleging that they have been reported to engage in unfair commercial practices.

According to the agency, its officers have launch actions to look into complaints of violations of Italy’s Consumer Rights Directive.

Analysts have speculated that this could be another cold war launched from the side of Italy to this largely American companies.

In the same probe, Dropbox, according to the press, “is also being accused of failing to clearly communicate contractual conditions such as procedures for withdrawing from a contract or exercising a right to reconsider.”

