Italian national arrested for killing divorce-seeking Nigerian wife

An Italian national, Pierangelo Pellizzar, who allegedly killed his Nigerian wife, Rita Amanze, after she filed a divorce against him, has been arrested by the police in that country.

The 61-year-old Pellizzar had reportedly shot his 31-year-old wife for filing for divorce a week after she returned from Nigeria.

The deceased was shot dead in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked in Noventa Vicentina, on Friday morning.

The victim had allegedly arrived in Italy in 2017 through Libya and got married to the Italian in 2018.

The suspect was said to have waylaid his estranged wife around 7.30am and shot her four times, killing her instantly.

After killing her, the Italian reportedly escaped from the crime scene in a grey Cherokee Jeep, which was later found abandoned at his brother’s house.

The murder had raised a lot of outcry from Nigerians which prompted the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mfawa Abam, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as well as the Nigerian community in Italy to demand a full investigation into the killing of Amenze.

Giving an update on the incident, Dabiri-Erewa stated that Pellizzar had been arrested.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, titled, ‘Envoy, NIDCOM, Nigerian community condemn killing of Nigerian in Italy, calls for justice’, Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that the suspect killed his Nigerian wife because she had filed for divorce.

“The Nigerian Ambassador, Mfawa Omini Abam, who has been informed about the pathetic death of the Nigerian, has promised that the embassy will ensure that proper investigation is carried out,” part of the statement noted.

