Italian village offers $1 homes to Americans afraid of Trump’s presidency

A small village on the Italian island of Sardinia, Ollolai, is extending an invitation to Americans who are unsettled by the emergence of Donald Trump as the winner of the recently concluded US presidential election.

Yesterday the village, which has been battling decades of depopulation, offered dilapidated homes for as little as one euro (approximately $1.05) to entice new residents.

The mayor of the town of Ollolai, Mayor Francesco Columbu, disclosed that a new website has been launched specifically to attract American expats.

The site invites prospective buyers with the message: “Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”

Columbu noted that the village is prioritising American applicants, even promising a fast-track process to help them settle in.

“We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all,” he said, adding that US citizens are seen as key to reviving the dwindling population.

Ollolai’s initiative offers three accommodation tiers: free temporary housing for certain digital nomads, one-euro homes requiring renovation, and move-in-ready homes priced up to €100,000 (about $105,000).

The mayor assured that a team has been set up to guide buyers, including private tours of properties, assistance with contractors, and paperwork.

Reports have it that the village has seen its population plummet from 2,250 a century ago to just 1,150 today.

With only a few births recorded each year, Ollolai hopes this move will reverse the trend.

While the offer has sparked excitement, the preference for Americans has raised eyebrows.

“Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country,” Columbo said.

The website has already attracted significant interest, receiving over 38,000 inquiries, mostly from the United States.

