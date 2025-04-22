Italy declares 5 days of mourning for Pope Francis

The Italian government has declared five days of national mourning following the death of Pope Francis.

The Argentina-born pontiff died at the age of 88 on Monday.

The flags in front of public buildings are flying at half-mast.

Strict security measures are in place in the Italian capital ahead of the funeral services and burial on Saturday.

Top-level dignitaries from all over the world are expected to attend.

At his request, Francis will be laid to rest in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

The papal basilica is located near Rome’s main railway station, a few kilometres from the Vatican.

