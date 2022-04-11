Italy donates 3million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria

The Italian government on Monday donated three million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

Nigeria had earlier received 17 million doses from the European Union Member States and the fresh three million doses brought the number of doses given to Nigeria by EU members to 20 million.

The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stefano De Leo, who presented the vaccines to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja, said his country and other EU members are fully committed to the total eradication of the pandemic in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

READ ALSO: Nigeria destroys over one million doses of expired COVID-19 vaccines

He said: “Providing single-shot vaccines reduces logistical challenges and ensures a faster achievement of Nigeria’s Government vaccination goals.”

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, said the group’s action against COVID-19 would not stop at its borders.

She added that Team Europe, the EU and its member states had donated 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria through COVAX since last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now