Italy knock Belgium out of Euros, set up semi-final clash with Spain

Italy have advanced to the semifinals of the Euro 2020 competition after sealing a slim victory over Belgium on Friday night.

The one-time champions of Europe put up a fine performance to clinch a 2-1 victory over the world’s highest-ranked team, Belgium.

The game played in Munich was an intense battle between two excellent teams playing fantastic football, with Italy coming out on top.

The Azzurri scored two goals in the 32nd and 44th minutes through Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne respectively.

Romelo Lukaku then halved the deficit from the spot just before halftime after Giovanni di Lorenzo fouled Jeremy Doku in the box.

Both sides had chances to score again in a breathless second half but with no goals it was Italy who progressed.

The victory takes the team up to 13 consecutive wins and 32 games without defeat.

They face Spain in the semifinal of the competition on Tuesday at Wembley.

