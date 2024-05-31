Italy reintroduces border checks for G7 summit

Italy has resolved to reintroduce checks at its borders ahead of the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading powers.

The Italian Ministry of the Interior announced this on Friday.

The ministry said the Schengen Agreement on the abolition of border checks between the European Union (EU) member states will be suspended at Italy’s borders from June 5 to 18.

The G7 is an informal forum of the leaders of seven major industrialised nations – Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States.

Italy currently holds the G7 presidency and is due to host the summit from June 13 to 15 in Borgo Egnazia in its southern region of Apulia.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now