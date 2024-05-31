International
Italy reintroduces border checks for G7 summit
Italy has resolved to reintroduce checks at its borders ahead of the upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leading powers.
The Italian Ministry of the Interior announced this on Friday.
The ministry said the Schengen Agreement on the abolition of border checks between the European Union (EU) member states will be suspended at Italy’s borders from June 5 to 18.
The G7 is an informal forum of the leaders of seven major industrialised nations – Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States.
Italy currently holds the G7 presidency and is due to host the summit from June 13 to 15 in Borgo Egnazia in its southern region of Apulia.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...