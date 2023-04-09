‘It’ll be very difficult for a Christian to emerge president in Nigeria’ –Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, believes it will be very difficult for a Christian to emerge as president of Nigeria in the nearest future.

Asari-Dokubo who made the assertion in a Facebook Live video on Saturday night, said he arrived at the conclusion as a result of the way Nigerians have turned religion into a major factor in politics.

Asari-Dokubo who also gave his reflection on the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the country, said with the development he had observed, Christians were calling for “a war which they cannot win”, adding that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, erred by allegedly playing the religious card.

READ ALSO:Asari-Dokubo accuses Wike of frustrating opposition in Rivers

“Let me tell you. Today, it will be very difficult for a Christian to become president of Nigeria because Bola Tinubu cannot change anything – like what he did in Lagos.

“Muslim-Muslim ticket has come to stand. There is nothing you can do; mark this word.

“You don’t start a war that you cannot finish. The people that have promoted religion in everything in Nigeria are Christians,” the militant turned activist said in the Facebook Live.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now