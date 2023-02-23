It’s almost impossible for Obi to win Nigeria’s presidential election —Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Saturday’s election.

Momodu, who featured on an Arise Television Programme on Thursday, declared that it was almost impossible for the former Anambra State governor to win the election ahead of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “I know it will be almost impossible for him to win but I am not God.

“You see, the configuration of Nigeria is what has convinced me that Atiku has the best chance.

“The history of Nigeria has also convinced me that history is still repeating itself as it did in 1979 and 1983 when we had Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the South-West.

READ ALSO: Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, raises fresh questions on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

“We had Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in the South-East; we had Shagari from the North-West; we had Baba Aminu Kano in Kano; just like we have Kwankwaso today. So, it’s a repeat.

“Whenever two strong southern candidates meet a main northern candidate, it is impossible to beat them.

“So, today, the competition is between Asiwaju and Peter Obi; it is not with Atiku Abubakar. That is a theory that held then, that holds today, and will still hold tomorrow.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now