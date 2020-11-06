It’s better to lose power and gain honour, Jonathan tells political leaders

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reiterated that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

He went further to say that it was better that one loses power and gain honour than to gain power and ose honour.

In a post on Facebook on Friday, Jonathan described the saying as his “philosophy”, adding that he was recommending it to all leaders facing challenging situations at the polls.

“Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors,” he said.

Jonathan’s statement is coming at the time the President of America, Donald Trump is at the verge of losing a re-election bid for a second term.

The former Nigerian president, had in 2015 lost as an incumbent president to Muhammadu Buhari and quietly accepted defeat.

That act has continued to earn him honour both in Nigeria and outside of the country.

