 It's cheaper for Nigeria to remain together than break-up ---Kukah | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

It’s cheaper for Nigeria to remain together than break-up —Kukah

Published

29 mins ago

on

Matthew Kukah

Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has registered his opposition to the agitations for secession, stating that the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

Kukah made this call during his speech at the 2021 virtual edition of the Platform, an annual conference organised by Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos.

According to the cleric, the Federal Government is responsible for the appalling state of the economy, alienating the citizens in the process.

The fiery cleric said, “Yes, it may be right for everybody to want to go. Yes, it may be right for people to want to feel so dissatisfied that they want an end to what we have today. But the cost of staying together is far cheaper than the cost of everybody going his way.

READ ALSO: Kukah played politics with Easter message – Presidency

“The most important thing here is that the government must give us a reason – the body language – we need to be inspired as a country to inspire ourselves that this country is worth the psychological, the spiritual, and the cultural engagements.”

The agitations for secession by various groups across the country continue to resonate against the backdrop of the raging insecurity and poor state of the economy.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Opinions

