It’s clear Buhari is not Nigeria’s problem —President’s daughter, Zahra

October 25, 2020
The daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari-Indimi has said that her father was not the problem of Nigeria.

She stated this on Sunday in response to the recent discoveries of food items and other COVID-19 palliatives in different warehouses in Lagos and other states.

On her Instagram page on Sunday she wrote, “Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.”

In the past few days, there have been constant reports of Nigerians discovering and plundering COVID-19 palliatives, where they were stored in warehouses in different states.

Many of the discovered palliatives were donated by the private sector-Coalition Against COVID-19.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

