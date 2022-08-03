Nigeria In One Minute
‘It’s easier to crush terrorists than to defeat people profiting from insecurity,’ Says SDP candidate, Adebayo
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, on Wednesday took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its poor handling of the country’s security challenges.
Adebayo, who spoke at the Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the strength of the Nigerian Army in counter-insurgency operation was not in doubt.
The SDP candidate also alleged that many people in the government are making money from the country’s insecurity.
He said: “It is easier to defeat Boko Haram than to defeat those who are profiting from insecurity.
“The strength of the Nigerian Army is not in question. The problem is in leadership.”
Many states in Nigeria are currently under the terrorists’ siege with Abuja, the country’s seat of government, among the worst hit.
