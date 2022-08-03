‘It’s easier to crush terrorists than to defeat people profiting from insecurity,’ Says SDP candidate, Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, on Wednesday took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its poor handling of the country’s security challenges.

Adebayo, who spoke at the Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the strength of the Nigerian Army in counter-insurgency operation was not in doubt.

The SDP candidate also alleged that many people in the government are making money from the country’s insecurity.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo, says Nigeria’s presidency on shut down

He said: “It is easier to defeat Boko Haram than to defeat those who are profiting from insecurity.

“The strength of the Nigerian Army is not in question. The problem is in leadership.”

Many states in Nigeria are currently under the terrorists’ siege with Abuja, the country’s seat of government, among the worst hit.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now