It’s fantasy of highest order to think Peter Obi will win in the North —Dele Momodu

The presidential campaign council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the chances of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Dele Momodu, a spokesman of the PDP campaign council, made this bold assertion, on Monday, during an interview on AriseTV.

Last week, an election opinion poll had projected Obi as the leading candidate ahead of the February 25 elections.

In the poll conducted by Premise Data Corp for Bloomberg News, Obi was the preferred choice of the respondents ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The poll result released on Friday showed that the LP candidate garnered 66 percent of the 93 percent of respondent votes.

READ ALSO:‘Obi may be the third force but he is struggling’ —Dele Momodu insists

Tinubu and Abubakar got 18 and 10 percent respectively. The poll was conducted between January 26 and February 4.

However, Momodu slammed the methodology used by the polls, nothing that the rural grassroot was not put into any consideration.

He also predicted that the lack of viable structures across the country would work against Obi’s candidacy.

“Polls cannot determine who wins especially in a majorly illiterate country. How many people were polled organically? It would be a fantasy of the highest order for anyone to say Obi would win any part of the North; it is impossible. All the polling didn’t factor the rural grassroots. The polls will not help Obi because the structures don’t favour him.

“Structures are a needed requirement; how many governors, and lawmakers, polling unit agents do the LP have? How do they want to compete with the PDP who has a nationwide reach?”, Momodu explained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now