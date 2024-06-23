‘It’s inhumane, short-sighted’, PRP spokesman condemns Bauchi govt over demolition of market stalls

The acting publicity secretary of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, has condemned the recent demolition of market stalls, temporary market structures, containers, and kiosks in Maiduguri, the Bauchi State capital.

Ishaq described the action which was held “under the watchful eyes of Governor Bala Muhammad” as “a stark reminder of his callous and misguided leadership”.

The opposition leader who spoke via a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said the timing of “this draconian measure couldn’t be more unfortunate, as the state is already reeling from the devastating effects of economic hardship, making it a recipe for disaster”.

He lamented that thousands of families were struggling to survive, with many relying on the very same market stalls and structures that had been destroyed

“The loss of these means of livelihood has plunged families into destitution, leaving them without a safety net to fall back on. The governor’s actions have exacerbated an already precarious situation, pushing thousands of people into uncertainty and despair.

“It is appalling that Governor Bala Muhammad would prioritize the renovation of his government house and construction of flyover at the exorbitant cost of N6.2 billion and N20 billion respectively, while leaving his citizens to fend for themselves in a state with zero industries. Bauchi State is one of the poorest in Nigeria, with no companies or factories employing more than 500 people. This lack of productive industries is a reflection of the governor’s misguided priorities.

“Instead of focusing on alleviating the suffering of his people, Governor Bala Muhammad has chosen to splurge on unnecessary projects like flyovers and subsidized pilgrimages. His leadership has been characterized by a complete disregard for the welfare and well-being of the people. By prioritizing grandiose projects over the basic needs of his citizens, he has demonstrated a shocking lack of empathy and compassion.

“Furthermore, his claim that the demolition was necessary for security reasons is laughable. By blocking people’s means of survival and rendering them idle, he has created a situation that will undoubtedly lead to worse security concerns. The governor’s actions are a perfect example of how misguided leadership can create more problems than it solves.

“In synopsis, Governor Bala Muhammad’s demolition of market stalls is not only inhumane but also short-sighted. The people of Bauchi State deserve better from their leader. They deserve a governor who will prioritize their welfare and well-being above all else. Until then, we will continue to suffer under his misguided leadership”

The PRP scribe who further made recommendations on ways to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by the demolition, called for the Immediate provision of alternative means for those affected by the demolition, and prioritization of industries and job creation initiatives to alleviate poverty.

He also advocated a reduction in unnecessary spending on grandiose projects, and a shift in focus towards improving the welfare and well-being of the people.

“It is high time for Governor Bala Muhammad to take responsibility for his actions and work towards creating a better future for the people of Bauchi State. Anything less is unacceptable”, he concluded.

