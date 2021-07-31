It’s laughable, unthinkable for Akeredolu to ask Jegede to join him —Ondo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has charged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to stop grandstanding and the clicking of wine glasses over his Supreme Court victory.

The party stated this in a statement issued on Saturday by its state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure.

Peretei noted that the governor should instead work toward the betterment of the welfare of the people of Ondo State.

The party also condemned an invitation by Akeredolu to the PDP’s candidate at the governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) to join him to move Ondo State forward, describing the invitation as laughable.

Akeredolu extended the olive branch to Jegede in his reaction to the Supreme Court judgment.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Supreme Court in its Wednesday, July, 28 judgment pronounced a 4-3 split decision giving victory to Akeredolu in the October 2020 governorship election.

However, in its statement, the PDP said its candidate could not be part of Akeredolu’s government that had thrown many students of tertiary institutions out of school because parents could not pay astronomical fees.

“Our party and its candidate cannot be part of government that has crippled the healthcare system in the State. We cannot be part of a government that has withdrawn free shuttle buses meant for school children.

“It is unthinkable that Akeredolu can ask our candidate to join a government that has pauperised civil servants in the state through the payment of 30 per cent salaries that are not even regular.

“Civil servants now have to take loans to be able to pay house rents or send their children to school.

“Just on Friday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa embarked on an indefinite strike.

“It is important to stress that before the October 2020 election, Eyitayo Jegede and the PDP drew up a well-articulated manifesto on education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, industrialisation, the welfare of civil servants, and much more in contradiction to what is obtainable now in the state.

“To this extent, there is no meeting point between what was designed by the PDP and what Akeredeolu’s scorecard shows,’’ it stated.

