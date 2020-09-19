'It's nice to be back' - Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham on loan | Ripples Nigeria

Wales forward, Gareth Bale has completed a season-long loan move to Tottenham Hotspur, where he played before joining Real Madrid in 2013.

Bale, 31, scored over 100 goals for Real and helped the Spanish side win four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

The Welshman originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 for an initial payment of £5m, but was transferredto Real for a then world record £85m.

“It’s nice to be back. It’s such a special club to me. It’s where I made my name,” said Bale.

Read Also: EPL: Thiago agrees to Liverpool transfer as Bale close to rejoining Spurs

“Hopefully, now I can get some match fitness, get under way and really help the team and, hopefully, win trophies.”

He added: “I always thought when I did leave that I would love to come back.

“I feel like it is a good fit. It’s a good time for me. I’m hungry and motivated. I want to do well for the team and can’t wait to get started.

“Hopefully, I can bring a bit more belief to everybody that we can win a trophy and the target is to do that this season – to be fighting on every front possible.”

Bale remains the most expensive British player in history.

Tottenham kicked off their Premier League campaign with a disappointing defeat to Everton on opening weekend. They play Southampton next.

Join the conversation

Opinions