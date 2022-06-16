It’s official; Atiku, PDP unveil Okowa as running mate for 2023 election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar have officially unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the vice presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

He was unveiled at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja, on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu claimed the party had formed a 17-member committee to select a running mate.

He stated that the committee had presented Atiku with three names from which to chose.

The final decision, however, was made by Atiku, according to Ayu.

At the unveiling, Atiku stated that choosing between the three names had been a difficult task.

He also mentioned that some of the attributes he was looking for included someone who knows the magnitude of the country’s difficulties and has proven, through experience, that he can give some solutions.

He said he looked out for one who has the qualities of a president, who can stand in for him when he’s not around.

According to him, while all the three names submitted were qualified, he had to settle for just one: Okowa.

Atiku also tweeted, “I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA”

I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA pic.twitter.com/JyKxTIhiUh — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 16, 2022

