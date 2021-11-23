It’s our turn to produce President in 2023 —North-Central Coalition

A group under the aegies of the Coalition of North Central Groups (CNCG) says it is the turn of the region to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023, and has urged Nigerians to support its quest.

The CNCG, in a speech by it’s Chairman, Salahudeen Lukman, at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said with the region not producing a civilian president or vice president since independence, it was only fair for the zone to produce the next president.

Lukman urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider zoning its presidential ticket to the NorthNorth-Central.

The CNCG also warned the opposition party to steer clear of “the viruses that have afflicted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and their administration,” and tasked the PDP to “make conscious and concerted efforts to ensure that equity and justice prevail,” in the country.

