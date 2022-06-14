It’s shameful Nigeria yet to witness free, fair elections after 1993 —SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has decried the level of electoral injustice in the system, while referring to the 1993 elections as the last time the country witnessed a fair process.

This was stated by Adewole Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate, on Tuesday, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The 1993 elections, won by the late MKO Abiola, was adjudged to be the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.

However, Abiola’s mandate was not ratified by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

In the interview on Tuesday, Adebayo narrated how the SDP had been on the receiving end of electoral violence especially in Ekiti State, which holds its governorship elections on June 18.

The SDP presidential candidate said, “I am coming with new ideas in order to drive the country forward and where we left the country in 1993 is where the country is.

“”Farewell to poverty” is the slogan we are running with. In Ekiti, we have Segun Oni, a very good professional who the electorates understand and will vote for.

“We have been on the receiving end of electoral violence but we have informed the authorities and we urged the electorates to be fair. It is a shame that after 1993, the country is yet to witness a free and fair election. We need to turn a new leaf and ensure the Electoral process is entenched.”

Regarding the level of poverty in the country as reported by the International Monetary Fund, Adebayo said, “We don’t need the IMF to tell us the level of poverty when it is around us. What we need to do

“Let us not be intimidated about the figures. We need to deal with leakages which is more than what obtained in the books. 75% of crude oil is not contained in the balance sheet and what reflects is what gets to the Acct General.

“We don’t spend money on work and it is the responsibility of the FG to create jobs. A lot of MDAs don’t remit to the Federation Account.”

