It’s time to focus on fulfilling campaign promises, Buhari tells APC govs

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to concentrate fully on fulfilling their campaign promises.

He said this in a message to governors whose election victory was on Wednesday validated by the Supreme Court.

They are Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Bello Masari (Katsina), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa).

The president, congratulating them in a statement on Friday, said the victories were rewards for the “patient legal battles to defend your mandates.”

The president said he was pleased that the governors utilised the court to peacefully defend the mandate given to them by the people.

He urged the governors to desist from seeing “their challengers as enemies because they were exercising their democratic rights by going to the courts to seek redress.”

“I am pleased and proud that you have successfully concluded your legal battles, and now is the time to concentrate fully on fulfilling your campaign promises after the distractions caused by the litigation,” the statement read.

“One of the great things about democracy is that it gives us avenues for redress through the courts. I am pleased that you used this opportunity to defend your mandates.”

Buhari called on the governors to work hard and deliver good governance to the people.

“With the legal battle now over, it is my hope that you won’t rest on your oars. You should work ever harder to deliver good governance in the next remaining four years of your tenure. I wish you God’s guidance, more wisdom and good health in the performance of your exalted responsibilities,” he said.

