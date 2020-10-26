It’s time to renegotiate Nigeria from unsustainable system left by colonialists —Danjuma, others

The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has said that Nigeria was ripe to be renegotiated because the unjust and sectional political structure left behind by the British colonialists was no longer sustainable.

The Christian group, piloted by a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) and other statesmen stated this in response to the EndSARS protest and its aftermath.

In a resolution at the weekend entitled, ‘#EndSARS – It is time to renegotiate Nigeria,’ the group said:

“It is time to re-negotiate Nigeria. The time is ripe for Nigeria to be re-negotiated. The political imbalance in the country has produced nothing but sorrow, poverty, and death for Nigerians. The unjust and sectional political structure left behind by the British colonialists is no longer sustainable.”

The NCEF frowned at President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration handling of the #EndSARS protests, frowning that the army was unleashed against the peaceful protesters.

“NCEF wishes to express great sorrow at the recent events in the country which commenced with nationwide protests against the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and climaxed in the death of some of the unarmed protesters, security personnel, and mindless destruction of properties. All the lives lost are Nigerian and there was no need for any of them to have died.

“There must be full National Assembly inquiry into the causes of death and destruction that trailed the peaceful #EndSARS protests…. The government must be fully investigated for the role played by security agents in transporting, and supervising vandals and thugs to attack the protesters

“The prison breaks and widespread arson should be diligently investigated as there are allegations of government complicity to discredit the protest.

“The current situation was mishandled by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari because the army was released against unarmed protesters in Nigeria. Whoever authorised the deployment of troops to face the protesting youths should be court-marshalled for murder.”

The group described as curious how a government that claimed “it negotiated with terrorists and integrated them into the military, could not negotiate with unarmed protesters but chose to shoot them.”

NCEF said, “This double standard that is characteristic of the Buhari administration is condemnable.

“As the country mourns the death of the protesters, the security personnel, as well as other people who died as collateral damages, NCEF appeals to the youths to suspend any further public protest. The point has been made that though Nigerians are tolerant and patient, they are not docile.

“The government should take advantage of the protests rejecting police brutality to introduce state police. This is the appropriate step under the circumstances to ensure adequate and effective security nationwide and henceforth localise any case of police excesses to the states.

“The failure of government to declare state police at this point should be interpreted to imply that a centrally controlled police is desired by the government in order to continue to provide state cover for marauding Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers, bandits and Boko Haram.”

