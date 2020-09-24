It's time to return to APC, Ize-Iyamu tells Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Saturday Edo governorship poll has called on the governor, Godwin Obaseki to return to the APC.

Obaseki won his re-election bid on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party after he defected from the APC at the height of the tussle with his predecessor and former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole.

Similarly, Ize-Iyamu had defected from the PDP to the APC in 2019.

Ize-Iyamu who made the call in a television broadcast on Wednesday, congratulated the governor while he appealed that he return to the APC.

“We are going to talk to everybody. We are going to bring everybody back. I want to salute my brother, the governor. I will like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family, we have a disagreement” he said.

“Let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out. I made that mistake before and I have come to realize that it was a grievous error and I will not want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake.

“I will like to appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back. In APC, he is recognized as a leader and it would be difficult for him to be recognized as a leader in the new party he is going to.

Ize-Iyamu pledged that he will support the governor to bring peace and stability to the state.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Ize-Iyamu, who secured 223,619 votes in Saturday September 19 governorship election in the state.

