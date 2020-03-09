It’s too late to restructure Nigeria, self-determination is what is needed —Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that it was too late to be calling for the restructuring of Nigeria.
He said the “new kid on block” currently, was self-determination and that it was not going to be denied.
He was responding to a recent call by a former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, and a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.
Gowon had recently admitted that the Igbo people have been marginalised in Nigeria and called for restructuring to ensure a balance.
Obasanjo on the other hand said that Nigeria could not afford to fight another civil war. He called for a restructuring to ensure the unity of the country.
But in a statement on his Twitter handle-@realFFK, Fani-Kayode said:
“Those that opposed restructuring at Aburi in 1967 & waged war against Biafra, namely Gowon, OBJ & TY Danjuma are now calling for restructuring.
READ ALSO: Ortom threatens to drag failed contractors to EFCC
“The truth is that restructuring is too little, too late. The new kid on the block is known as self-determination & he cannot be denied.”
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- BMO mocks PDP’s move to disengage 50% of its workforce - March 9, 2020
- Kano dethrones Emir Sanusi - March 9, 2020
- ASUU embarks on two-week warning strike - March 9, 2020