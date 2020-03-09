Latest Politics Top Stories

It’s too late to restructure Nigeria, self-determination is what is needed —Fani-Kayode

March 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that it was too late to be calling for the restructuring of Nigeria.

He said the “new kid on block” currently, was self-determination and that it was not going to be denied.

He was responding to a recent call by a former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, and a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Gowon had recently admitted that the Igbo people have been marginalised in Nigeria and called for restructuring to ensure a balance.

Obasanjo on the other hand said that Nigeria could not afford to fight another civil war. He called for a restructuring to ensure the unity of the country.

But in a statement on his Twitter handle-@realFFK, Fani-Kayode said:

“Those that opposed restructuring at Aburi in 1967 & waged war against Biafra, namely Gowon, OBJ & TY Danjuma are now calling for restructuring.

“The truth is that restructuring is too little, too late. The new kid on the block is known as self-determination & he cannot be denied.”

