Politics
It’s unfair to say Buhari ignores victims of insecurity in Nigeria,’ Presidency defends UAE trip
The presidency on Friday described as unfair claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was not responsive to victims of various deadly attacks in the country.
Buhari’s decision to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a condolence visit over the death of the country’s President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had sparked angry reactions from Nigerians.
The President was criticised for not commiserating with the many victims of banditry, herdsmen attack, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram insurgency in the northern part of the country.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, branded the claim as baseless.
He said: “Those Nigerians should be told that they should look at all of the facts. I have accompanied the President to Sokoto on a condolence visit after a major incident.
“I accompanied him to Zamfara. He spoke to the governor, parliamentarians, religious and traditional leaders.
“I accompanied the President to Benue State. He addressed the governor in the Government House, Makurdi, after a major incident. I accompanied him to Jos after a crisis.
“So, did the President go to all the places where there have been incidents of violence or killings? No, he did not go.
READ ALSO: Buhari flies to UAE on condolence visit
“However, it is unfair also to make the conclusion wrongly that he had not paid attention or had not visited. He had been to Maiduguri quite a number of times.
“It depends on what Nigerians choose to look at. The President has been responsive and he has been discharging the obligations that rest upon him as the President and Commander-in-Chief in dealing with all of these matters. He has not cut short in any way.
“The point I want to make is that the administration has been very responsive. You just mentioned the railway incident in Kaduna and this last week, the incident in Kano of an explosion.
“The Vice-President of Nigeria was in both places. This country has one presidency. If the President is not there on account of engagements and the Vice-President is there, let us assume that the presidency of Nigeria has attended to the matters.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...