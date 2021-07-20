It’s unpatriotic to ask foreign countries for help in battling insecurity —Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has lambasted prominent Nigerians calling on foreign countries to interfere in the internal security affairs in the country, saying they are unpatriotic Nigerians.

Masari, who spoke on Monday while delivering his Eid-el-Kabir goodwill message to residents of the state, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has all it takes to tackle insecurity in the country and there was no need to seek external help.

In the message signed by the governor’s Director-General on Media Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Masari noted that Nigeria, being a sovereign country, deserves the respect of “foreign nations whatever their status on the global stage may be.”

“For any compatriot to wilfully call on foreign powers to meddle in the internal affairs of Nigeria, is to display the highest level of unpatriotism.

“No responsible citizen, least of all those who are the foremost beneficiaries on the commonwealth, would encourage foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of their nation, regardless of its adversities,” the statement reads.

“I will implore them to borrow a leaf from their counterparts in those foreign powers and guard Nigeria’s sovereignty jealously.

“In those climes, the leading citizens partner with the governments to protect and advance national interest. They do not go to the marketplace to expose the perceived inadequacy of their leaders.

“At these trying moments, what the nation’s leadership requires is support by way of concrete advice in private, not going public with unsubstantiated accusations which defy reason and logic.

“The insecurity buffeting the country is not limited to one section of the country, or affecting only one ethnic group or the adherents of only one religion. It doesn’t spare even social status,” Masari added.

