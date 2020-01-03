‘I’ve been looking for one final rush of adrenaline to give it my all’ —Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he had been looking for one final rush of adrenaline as a professional footballer and it felt good to rejoin Serie A side, AC Milan.

The 38-year-old, who has now completed his medical in Italy, signed a six-month deal with the club, with the option to pen for another season.

Ibrahimovic was a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, and has returned to Milan where he played from 2010 to 2012.

“I’ve been looking for one final rush of adrenaline to give it my all,” he said on return to the Rossoneri.

“I didn’t come here to be a Rossoneri mascot. I’ve never lost my passion.”

He added: “The last time I left, it was without my approval but the situation was what it was.

“What’s important is that I’m here and I want to improve things as much as possible.”

The club are without a major trophy since their 18th Italian title in 2011, and are currently sitting 11th in Serie A, with 21 points from 17 games.

Ibra will likely be in the starting lineup when Milan take on Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday.

