I've been raped five times ---Actress, Iyabo Ojo (VIDEO) | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo in her YouTube platform opened up on her life battle, struggles and ordeal.

According to the actress, she has been a victim of rape on various occasions.

The actress shared a video narrating her bitter experience and encouraged other victims to open up, reminding every woman who has been assaulted that they are not alone.

Sharing the video, Iyabo Ojo wrote;

“Nothing prepares you for the worst the pains & thoughts never go away. It leaves an everlasting scar in your heart & if not careful may ruin you…….. Please, note that it’s ok to talk about it, it’s ok to seek help, it’s ok to know that you’re not alone.”

She continued;

“I have been raped 5 times, and on today’s episode of BARE IT ALL WITH It you get to watch & listen to my story, also I have a very close sister of mine who also took the bold step to share some of her ugly experience…….”

Watch the video below.

