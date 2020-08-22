I’ve forgiven those who prayed for my death when I contracted COVID-19 —Ikpeazu

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, said on Saturday he had forgiven people who prayed for his death while he was down with COVID-19.

The governor, who stated this at a thanksgiving service held at the Eastern Nigeria Union Conference (ENUC), headquarters of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Aba, added that he would have been a dead man if not for God’s faithfulness.

He said the COVID-19 episode strengthened his faith in God.

Ikpeeazu pledged to join hands with other South East governors in completing the 3,000 capacity auditorium of the Seventh Day Adventist in Aba before the end of the year.

The governor tested positive for the virus on June 8.

He said: “I have forgiven those who wished and prayed for my death while I was down with COVID-19. The ugly experience has further strengthened my faith in God. If not for the faithfulness of God, I would have been a dead man.

“I thank the team of doctors whom God used to restore my health, the clergy, and the people of Abia State who supported me in prayer.”

