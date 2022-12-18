‘I’ve given INEC all resources to conduct free, fair, credible elections in 2023’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has no reason not to conduct a free, fair and credible elections in 2023 as he has approved everything the electoral body requested for.

Buhari who made the disclosure during an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, said he was confident of INEC’s readiness for the 2023 elections.

“INEC is ready because I made sure they were given all the resources they asked for because I don’t want any excuses that they were denied funds by the government,” Buhari said while responding to a question on the preparedness of the Commission.

‘‘Since 2015, the conduct of our elections continues to steadily improve. From the 2019 general elections, the by-elections and the off-season elections in Edo, Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States were conducted in largely improved contexts to the satisfaction of contestants and voters.

‘‘That is what we hope for in 2023. Through the observatory roles of the International Community, the credibility of the elections can be further enhanced to make the acceptability of the outcome to the contestants and political parties a non-issue.’’

