I’ve never done any business with ex-AGF, Adoke, EFCC witness tells court

The trial of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke and Aliyu Abubakar continued on Monday before Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presenting its third witness to testify in the matter.

The Third Prosecution Witness (PW3), Usman Bello, a businessman and bureau de change (BDC) operator, with Gagarimi BDC and Crawnford BDC told the court that he knew Adoke but has not done any business with him.

The prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga had asked Bello if he knew Adoke. Responding he said:

“Yes, I know him. I have not done any business with him. It was Rislanudeen (the second prosecution witness) that called me and told me to come to Abuja. When I got to Abuja, we went to the bank, and he gave me some money and I put it into a dollar account and changed it into naira, about N367,318,800 million. I later transferred some of that amount. I made the payment 35 times because of the existing deposit limits.”

After his testimony, the third prosecution witness was discharged.

Earlier at the resumed hearing, the Second Prosecution Witness (PW2), Rislanudeen Muhammad told the court during cross-examination that he did not know the second defendant (Aliyu Abubakar).

“Let me state this again, I have never seen the second defendant, I don’t even know him”, he said.

The matter was later adjourned by Justice Ekwo for continuation of hearing of prosecution witness four to Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The EFCC is prosecuting Adoke on 14-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of $6 million.

