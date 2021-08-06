News
‘I’ve warned my sons not to join the nonsense strike by doctors’ —Ngige
Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Doctor Chris Nwabueze Ngige, on Friday referred to the ongoing work-to-rule action by National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as ‘nonsense strike’.
Ngige spoke while fielding questions on Channels Television program, Politics Today.
He said, “There is no justification for the strike action by NARD. Government has met nearly all of their demands. It is unacceptable that Nigerian doctors would promote local issues at State levels as national, and call for withdrawal of services.
“I have two sons who are medical doctors and I have warned them not to join this nonsense strike.”
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt directs doctors to resume work, says states responsible for most demands
Ngige went on to threaten the striking doctors with sanctions saying, “It is no work, no pay. Every new NARD President seems to see call for withdrawal of services at the slightest excuse as an accomplishment. No more kid gloves.”
He added, “I will wean NARD of these strikes which they consider as milk to feed on.”
More details in subsequent bulletins.
