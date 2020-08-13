Ivory Coast boils as 2 killed in protests over President Ouattara’s 3rd term plot

Two victims have been confirmed killed in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast after violent protests erupted when police fired tear gas at demonstrators rallying against President Alassane Ouattara’s decision to run for a third term in office.

Reports say demonstrators defied a ban on protests, erecting barricades and burning tyres in the commercial capital Abidjan and elsewhere on Wednesday, calling for President Ouattara to leave office.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were killed during clashes between the opposition and supporters of the governing party who want President Ouattara to remain in office.

READ ALSO: Ivory Coast’s PM dies from suspected heart problems

The incumbent leader, Ouattara decided to run again for the presidency after his party’s nominated successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died unexpectedly last month.

This came weeks after Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan tendered his resignation, days after the sudden death of the Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly; President Alassane Ouattara’s preferred predecessor.

The resignation which according to a top aide to the President, Patrick Achi, had been tendered since February was for “reasons of personal convenience”.

Join the conversation

Opinions