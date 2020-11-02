IVORY COAST: Opposition demands “civilian transition”, as Ouattara edges closer to secure third term

Opposition leaders in Ivory Coast are demanding “civilian transition” from President Alassane Ouattara’s government, as official results showed the incumbent taking a commanding early lead after Saturday’s election.

In a joint statement on Sunday, opposition candidates Henri Konan Bedie, a former president, and ex-Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan said on Sunday that about 30 people had died since Saturday, without providing details.

“Opposition parties and political groups call for the start of a civilian transition,” Affi N’Guessan told reporters, urging supporters to mobilise.

He said they rejected the election and believed Ouattara’s mandate was over, adding that fewer than 10 percent of people had turned up to vote, without providing evidence.

President Ouattara won all 20 of the districts that were announced from Saturday’s vote by the electoral commission. Results from the other 88 districts are expected to be announced later on Sunday or early Monday.

The president has been expected to win re-election after his opponents called for a boycott of the vote in protest of Quattara’s controversial bid to secure a third term in an election that has been marked by deadly violence.

