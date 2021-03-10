Ivory Coast’s prime minister, Bakayoko dies in Germany | Ripples Nigeria

Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko, died Wednesday following a treatment for cancer in Germany.

The late prime minister turned 56 on Monday.

Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara, disclosed this in a statement read on public television RTI.

He said: “my son (Hamed Bakayoko) and close collaborator torn from us too soon.”

READ ALSO: Opposition leader arrested in Ivory Coast for forming parallel govt

Bakayoko was appointed the prime minister in July last year following the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Coulibaly died after returning from France where he was treated for heart problems.

Bakayoko was also treated in France but later transferred to a German hospital where he died.

Join the conversation

Opinions