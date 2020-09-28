Iwo Kingmakers take Oluwo's matter to court | Ripples Nigeria

About twelve Iwo kingmakers seeking the dethronement of Oluwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, have urged a State High Court to restrain the monarch from removing them from their positions.

The kingmakers in a suit, sought an order of the court to restrain the Oluwo or his agents from removing them from their Chieftaincy position, or replacing them with new appointees.

The motion expertise which was supported by a 22-paragraph affidavit deposed to by the Oosa of Iwoland, Chief Yekini Orobinmpe was in pursuant to order 39 of the State High Court amended ( civil procedure) rules and section (6) (6) (A&B) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended).

The kingmakers alleged that Oluwo, having been aware of the petition written against him, dated September 9, 2020 has resolved to replace them with other persons, hence, the need for the court to intervene to protect their legal rights.

Read also: Nobody can dethrone me, I will rule for 67 more years –Oluwo

Other kingmakers allegedly listed to be replaced are Chiefs Rafiu Muraina Olorunlanpe, the Balogun, Fatai Alani Olaoye, Onto, Ganiyu Kazeem Ayinde Jagun, and Basiru Ajani Akinsola, Olukotun.

Others are Chiefs Lamidi Morufu Oyeleke, Odofin, Suraju Bello, Onju, Lateef Ishola, Agoro, Moshood Amoo, Asape, Rasaki Akanmu Tijani, Olukosi and Amoo Olaosebikan Taiwo, Aro.

The application filed by their counsel, John Enworo reads in part, “that all the applicants are kingmakers in Oluwo of Iwoland Chieftaincy. And being kingmakers felt aggrieved by the gross misconduct of the respondent (Oluwo) and unanimously wrote a petition to the Governor of the State for the removal of the respondent.

“That by so doing, the applicants’ action is constitutional in all ramifications. That the court make an order of interim injunction restraining the respondent whether by himself, agents, servants, and privies from removing the applicants from their positions as Oosa, Onto, Balogun, Jagun, Oloya, Olukotun, Odofin, Onju, Agoro, Asape, Olukosi and Aro chieftaincy and replacing them with new appointees pending the determination of the motion and substantive suit”

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions