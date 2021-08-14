Iwobi bags assist in Everton’s win; Ndidi, Iheanacho help Leicester beat Wolves

Super Eagles trio of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were all in action for their respective clubs as their Premier League campaigns begin.

Iwobi put up a fine performance for Everton, making an assist as the Toffees clinched a 3-1 victory over Southampton at the Goodison Park.

The Nigeria international was on for 70 minutes in the encounter, but helped Abdoulaye Doucouré score the second goal for Everton.

It was manager Rafael Benitez’s first competitive game since joining the club, and he got off to the perfect start with the big victory.

At the King Power Stadium, Ndidi played from start to finish while Iheanacho was introduced in the 80th minute in Leicester City’s 1-0 win.

The only goal of the game was scored by England forward, Jamie Vardy, who was the most lively player on the pitch, as he headed in Ricardo Pereira’s right-wing cross.

Wolves, beginning life under Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor Lage, could not fight back after trailing on 41 minutes, although they missed some golden opportunities for an equaliser.

It was a dream debut for Nigerian star Emmanuel Dennis as he scored and bagged an assist in Watford’s 3-2 home win against Aston Villa.

Also in action for the Hornets were Super Eagles duo of William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo who both featured for 90 minutes.

In other Premier League games played concurrently, Chelsea thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0, while Burnley lost 1-2 at home to Brighton.

