Iwobi bags assist, Rodriguez nets double as Everton beat Brighton | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played a substitute role for Everton and bagged an assist in their 4-2 victory over Brighton in the Premier League.

Iwobi, who started from the bench in the encounter, came in for Richarlison on 25 minutes after the forward was injured.

Summer signing, James Rodriguez bagged a brace and also an assist, with Yerry Minna also on target.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his ninth goal of the season as he opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Neal Maupay leveled in the 41st minute.

Minna’s effort restored the lead for the Toffees just before halftime.

Rodriguez then scored in the 52nd via an Iwobi assist and again, in the 70th minutes to put the game beyond their visitors, before Brighton claimed a consolation through a superb Yves Bissouma strike in added time.

Everton lead the division, having taken 12 points from 12, but could be overtaken this weekend by Leicester and Liverpool, who both play on Sunday.

The Carlo Ancelotti side have won each of their opening four games to a top-flight season for the first time since 1969-70, when they went on to win the title.

