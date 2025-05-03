Iwobi, Bassey subbed off in Fulham defeat, Arsenal lose to B’mouth

Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action for Fulham in their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both players were substituted off in the second half as Fulham struggled in their search for at least a point from the encounter.

But it was Aston Villa who recovered from their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Crystal Palace in their last game, to secure a win at home.

A 12th-minute winner by Youri Tielemans was enough to hand the Unai Emery side the entire three points.

Victory moves Villa level on points with Chelsea, who occupy the fifth and final Champions League spot, and sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.

Later on Saturday, Arsenal squandered a one-goal lead as they fell 2-1 to visiting Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners’ hopes of building momentum before their crucial Champions League tie with Paris St-Germain in midweek were hit by Bournemouth.

Declan Rice had marked his 100th appearance for the Gunners with the opener in the first half, before Dean Huijsen equalised in the 67th minute and Evanilson netted the winner 15 minutes from time.

In the other Premier League games played at the weekend, Everton and Ipswich Town played a 2-2 draw while Leicester defeated Southampton 2-0.

