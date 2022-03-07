Iwobi benched as Everton suffer heavy defeat at Tottenham

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton on Monday as they suffered a heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League encounter saw Tottenham thrash their hosts 5-0, with England captain Harry Kane scoring a brace.

Kane goals were his 175th and 176th in the Premier League, taking him sixth in the competition’s all-time list, above ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Michael Keane (own goal), Son Heung-Min and Sergio Reguilón were the other scorers for the hosts.

The victory moves Spurs three points off fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table, boosting their European hopes.

Everton, who have only won one of the five league matches since Frank Lampard took over at the end of January, are 17th, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

