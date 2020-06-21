Iwobi eager to ‘improve more’ as Everton make Premier League return with Liverpool clash

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has expressed his eagerness to make a better name for himself in the game of football as his team Everton make a return to the sport on Sunday.

Everton will be playing their first game since the return of football activities in England following a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toffees will play host to Premier League leaders Liverpool at the Goodison Park on Sunday, with Iwobi likely to be in the squad.

‘I’m no longer that young prospect, that young talent,’ Iwobi was quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘I have to show why there was so much hype about me. The only way you can do that is in games.

‘I feel I’m at that time in my career when I need to start doing that. I need to up my stats a bit more, improve a bit more.

‘That will come. I’m looking forward to restarting the season so I can prove myself.’

Iwobi has suffered a stop-start season at Everton due to hamstring problems and has not scored since September.

