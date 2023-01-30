Iwobi gets new boss as Dyche replaces Lampard at Everton

Sean Dyche has taken over as manager at Premier League side Everton, replacing Frank Lampard who was shown the door last week.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi will now work with the former Burnley manager at the Goodison Park.

Ripples Nigeria reported last Monday that Lampard had been sacked, with the club 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety.

Dyche, who had been out of work since he was dismissed by Burnley last April, has now signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Everton until June 2025.

“My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track,” said Dyche.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want.

“That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.”

