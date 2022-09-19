Iwobi gives Lampard credit for current form at Everton

Frank Lampard, the manager of Everton, has received special praise from Alex Iwobi following the Nigerian’s outstanding performance in the team’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

In order to restrict Declan Rice’s impact during the game against the Hammers, Iwobi sat in the middle of the field with Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye.

It was the Super Eagles’ star who assisted Neal Maupay on his game-winning goal in the second half.

Three of Everton’s past four goals in all competitions have been assisted by the 26-year-old, who was crowned man of the match against the Hammers.

“I didn’t get off to a great start [at Everton]. I always have the mindset to prove people wrong,” said Iwobi who joined the Toffees from Arsenal.

“The manager (Lampard) has given me faith to do so, and he allows me to express myself like I do in training, and I have been able to do that in matches to repay the faith.

“Ever since I came through as an [Arsenal] academy player I have always liked to move the ball forward on a half turn. Now I’m taking the full turn and trying to get up the pitch.”

When asked about his key pass that played in Maupay to get his first goal in an Everton shirt, Iwobi seemed thrilled.

“I’m glad you remember! Anything I can do to create chances for my teammates, and I trust them to hit the back of the net and Neal was able to do that,” he added.

