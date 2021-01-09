Latest Sports

Iwobi in action as Everton beat Rotherham to advance in FA Cup

January 9, 2021
By Ben Ugbana

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they fought hard to beat Rotherham in a third round FA Cup clash on Saturday.

The game played at the Goodison park saw the Toffees held 1-1 at 90 minutes, before tgey scored a winner in extra time to advance.

The winner was scored by substitute Abdoulaye Doucouré, who came into the game in the 61st minute for Iwobi.

Read Also: Iwobi says he owes it to fans and family to give 100% at Everton

Matthew Olosunde had in the 56th-minute cancelled a ninth-minute opener by Cenk Tosun before Everton thought they had scored a winner on 86th minute but was disallowed for offside.

Everton travel to Wolves on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Their city rivals, Liverpool secured a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa to go through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Wolves also saw off Crystal Palace 1-0 to go through on Friday night.

Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
/* ]]> */